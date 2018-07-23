Sarah Hyland Shows Off Major Underboob In Chain Link Bikini 5 Weeks After Hospitalization

Sarah Hyland is enjoying every moment of the summer just over a month after a health scare forced her to take time off work. Now the ‘Modern Family’ star is showing she’s fighting fit with a very sexy pose.

What a difference a few weeks make! On July 22, Sarah Hyland posted a photo of herself on Instagram Stories flaunting her underboob, while wearing a super tiny chain link bikini top. The 27-year-old Modern Family was vacationing at the El Dorado Maroma resort in Mexico and was clearly enjoying herself so much that she didn’t want to go home. She captioned the photo, “Don’t make me leave.”

Seeing Sarah looking so good must be a relief to her fans because just over four weeks earlier, on June 21, she posted a photo of her swollen face on Instagram. Back then the actress explained that she had a health scare and – without revealing exactly why – said she was forced to go into hospital a few days earlier. But, ever since she was released, she has been focusing on her health and squeezing every possible second out of the summer. And, yep, that includes pool and beach days, sunbathing and lots and lots of bikinis.

Despite having a kidney transplant in 2012 Sarah doesn’t wear swimsuits that hide her scar and, instead, actually shows it off and encourages other people to do the same with her hashtags. In another photo posted on Instagram on July 22, Sarah poses in yet another bikini while sunning herself on a yacht with a glass or rose in her hand. She added the hashtags, “#showyourscars #actnatural.” Her fans have – not only taken notice of her attitude – they’ve praised her for it. One person wrote, “Love your [sic] embracing your scars, such an inspiration!” Another person wrote, “Battle scars are the best. You are your own hero @sarahhyland.”

In the meantime, while her fans have been enjoying her Instagram photos, Sarah flew back into Los Angeles, because vacations – like all good things – must come to an end. She posted a selfie of her on Instagram, looking miserable adding the caption, “This is in [the] back of a car. I’m back in LA. This means I have to start working out and eating healthy again… This means no more pina coladas!!!” We feel ya Sarah. Mondays and end of vacation blues are the worst!