‘Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards Arrested Again & Left In Jail After Quitting Series — See Latest Mug Shot

Ryan Edwards just announced he is quitting ‘Teen Mom OG’ and now he’s behind bars. We’ve got his latest mug shot and what landed him in jail.

It’s a good thing Ryan Edwards decided to quit Teen Mom OG when he did because he probably doesn’t want his latest drama to be filmed. Maci Bookout‘s 30-year-old baby daddy was arrested at a home in Hixson,Tennessee, and now he’s behind held without bond at the Hamilton County jail. Records show he was booked on July 23 on a charge of “Booked on Previous Charge or Other Reason,” but the Inmate Information system showed he was in for possession of a controlled substance The Ashley was the first site to report the news. That would mean big trouble for Ryan, as he has had drug battles in the past and just got out of rehab in June and is still on probation for a previous drug violation.

Ryan’s drug battles were well documented on Teen Mom OG. He was shown allegedly driving under the influence, practically nodding off at the wheel and being all over the road while on the way to his wedding to fiancée Mackenzie Standifer. She was terrified in the passenger’s seat, begging him to pull over. His life had spiraled into such a mess that shortly after marrying her, he checked into rehab. In Ryan’s latest mug shot, his salt and pepper hair is nearly completely grey now. His next court date is on Aug. 6.

Mackenzie is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child so this has to be so stressful to her. Since he’s being held without bond, she can’t even bail him out of jail! If Ryan really has fallen off the wagon, it could mean another trip to rehab. In March he was arrested for violating his probation on a 2017 heroin charge, testing positive for opioids.

Mackenzie and Ryan just revealed on July 20 that they would not be returning to the MTV reality series. Mackenzie told E! that “We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict. But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

It seems Maci — mother of Ryan’s 9-year-old son Bentley — might have known something the rest of us didn’t because she allegedly told producers she would refuse to be filmed for the upcoming season unless Ryan went to rehab again. That was something he didn’t feel was necessary. “They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing. Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober,” he told E!. Hmm…his arrest for possession of a controlled substance might prove otherwise.