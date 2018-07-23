Prince Harry Trying To Arrange Secret Visit Between Meghan Markle & Her Dad To ‘Fix’ Relationship

Prince Harry has his work cut out for him! Meghan Markle’s hubby is trying to remedy the situation between her & her dad, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on his sneaky plan!

Prince Harry, 33, probably means well, but we can’t help but wonder how Meghan Markle, 36, will feel about his secret plan to mend things between her & dad, Thomas Markle. The relationship between Meghan and her father has been on the rocks for some time, but Harry appears to to think the dire situation is still fixable! “Harry is trying to work out the possibility for a meeting with Meghan’s father, in California, following the Invictus games in October,” a palace insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Harry and Meghan will be in Australia and New Zealand for the games and they are already planning to stop off in Los Angeles on the way home to spend some time with Meghan’s mom, so Harry is trying to arrange a meeting with her dad Thomas around the same time.”

A meeting between Meghan and her dad would be a big step, considering the pair are on rocky terms at the moment. As we previously reported, Meghan has ceased communication with her father completely, following his humiliating missteps with the press. “Harry knows how important Thomas is to Meghan, and he thinks it’s imperative for her to sort her relationship out with her father, and the best way to do that is for everyone to sit down together and hash everything out together,” the source adds. “Harry doesn’t think Thomas is a bad guy at all — he thinks he just doesn’t fully grasp the situation Meghan is in, and that he’s also desperate to be in his daughter’s life again, so Harry wants to fix things and get their relationship back on track again.”

Perhaps Meghan needs the helping hand from her husband. “When it comes to trying to repair the relationship with her father, Meghan feels totally overwhelmed, she honestly doesn’t even know where, or how to start,” another insider reveals. “Harry knows the pain of losing a parent only too well, so he wants to do everything in his power to reunite Meghan with her father—plus, he can’t help feeling responsible in some way for the breakdown of their relationship, because if Meghan had married just a regular guy, none of these problems would ever have happened,” the source added.

Even if Meghan doesn’t smooth things over with her own fam, at least the royal family has been taking excellent care of her. In addition to being gifted a lavish cottage from the queen, Meghan has received her fair show of emotional support from her as well! A palace insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife: “The Queen has made it very clear to Meghan that nobody holds her responsible for the actions of her father, or her half-sister, and she is constantly reassuring her that she is doing an amazing job, and how happy they are that she has joined the family, it really is very sweet.”