Millie Bobby Brown’s Epic Beehive Hair Makeover For ‘W’ — See Pics

This ’60s beehive hair is a far cry from her shaved head as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ but Millie Bobby Brown is embracing this high-fashion look for the new cover of ‘W’. See her spread below!

W magazine released its annual TV portfolio on July 23, showcasing Millie Bobby Brown, 14, and Letitia Wright on two covers, and profiling stars like Rachel Brosnahan, Katherine Langford, Claire Danes, Frankie Shaw, Aubrey Plaza, and Dakota Fanning inside. Millie is giving us major Amy Winehouse vibes with this hair makeover — fitting, since she says Amy’s was the first album she ever bought. “I was 6,” she told the mag. “I knew every single word to ‘Valerie.’ My dad wouldn’t let me hear ‘Rehab’! There were definitely rules. Amy Winehouse was my go-to, but back then I sang ‘We Found Love,’ by Rihanna, in the mornings. It got me going when I had to go to school.”

With that dramatic beehive and dark cat eye liner, she looks straight outta the 1960s! It must be fun for Millie to experiment with different hair looks now that her strands have grown back. “The shaved head was a big deal,” Millie said about her Stranger Things buzz cut. “On the one hand, it was cool. When you’re bald, rain feels like a head massage. I’d walk in the rain, and people would look at me like I was crazy. I’d be smiling — so, so happy to have the water hit my naked head. But on the other hand, people stared at me, wondering whether I was sick. Some would even laugh at me, without knowing whether I was or wasn’t sick. It was hurtful, but their attitude taught me something about compassion. In the end, being bald was the best thing I ever did — being different changed my life. I wanted to embrace my baldness and, hopefully, inspire people. And, now, that’s become my message to the world.”

Millie is only 14, and has a lot of growing up to do. Whether she likes it or not, it’s in the public eye. “I can be rebellious, but not so much. I’ve never been grounded by my parents. I’m a very good girl. But I do believe in making noise, in being loud.”