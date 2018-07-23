Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Met ‘Fanboy’ Drake: ‘We Text All The Time Now’

Millie Bobby Brown & Drake are not only fans of one another, they’re pals IRL too! Millie opened up about the time they met in Australia in a new, and hilarious, interview!

Millie Bobby Brown is not only a fan of Drake, but Drizzy himself is a fan of MBB. After meeting in a chance encounter in Australia, the two have hung out numerous times and now text each other pretty frequently, the Stranger Things star admitted in an interview for W Magazine‘s Screen Tests series. “I met Drake at an Australian hotel,” she revealed. “I was touring, and he was touring too. And honestly his managers just came up to my dad and said, ‘Drake loves the show. Come to his show tonight.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my goodness,’ and my dad honestly he was on T-Mobile, he was on the French T-Mobile trying to get us Wi-Fi for Australia. He was like, ‘I don’t know who Drake is.’ I was like, ‘Are you joking me? Drake, he wants to see me?’ And I was like, ‘OK, we’re going.’ So I like got my outfit prepared.”

The way Millie describes their awesome meeting, it’s no wonder they’re good friends now! “I went there and he was such a fanboy, and I was such a fangirl that we honestly text all the time now,” Millie added. “He helps me with everything, like just life lessons. He’s amazing. He’s a great human being. And we went to dinner afterwards. And we had dinner the next day. And we met in Sydney.” To quote Step Brothers, DID MILLIE AND DRAKE JUST BECOME BEST FRIENDS?!

Later, she also revealed that her favorite songs of his are “Hotline Bling“, “Passion Fruit” and “God’s Plan”. Watch the entire interview below! And after you finish that, we have another video you need to watch; Millie stole the show at Comic-Con with her badass appearance in the epic trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Let’s just say the trailer for that will leave you with goosebumps and will definitely make you want to re-watch it over, and over, and over again.

We’ll keep you posted with any new developments in Drake and Millie’s friendship! In the meantime, check out all of Millie’s best red carpet looks in our gallery above.