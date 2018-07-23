Mac Miller Breaks Silence On Ex Ariana Grande’s Engagement: Is He Pissed?

Mac Miller has publicly spoken out about ex Ariana Grande’s quick engagement to Pete Davidson for the first time in a July 23 interview on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music ‘Beats 1’ show and he didn’t hold back when he talked about his feelings.

Mac Miller, 26, proved that he’s ready to open up about his ex Ariana Grande‘s very high profile engagement to Pete Davidson when he spoke out on Zane Lowe‘s Beats 1 show on Apple Music on July 23 and he definitely had a lot to say. “It’s strange,” the rapper said about the need for people to know how he feels about his ex’s new status. “Like, the whole thing is a little strange but it’s not negative. It’s just a part of something that’s going to continue to help make me who I am. You know, it’s all positive energy. I am happy for her in moving forward with her life just as I’m sure she is with me.”

In addition to discussing the fact that they’re both moving on, Mac talked about how his own relationship with the “Break Free” singer affected him. “You know, that’s the other thing is with the relationship thing is, like, the internet is wild,” he said about the amount of exposure their love received. “I kind of knew, but not really.” Despite the fame, Mac explained that his time with Ariana was normal and just like any other relationship, there were good and bad times. “Life is stressful,” he explained. “So, of course there were stressful times. It’s not that unique. You know, like, I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress, and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple, you know.”

Even though Mac claims to have moved on, there’s been speculation that he’s been having a very difficult time with the breakup but he doesn’t like it and doesn’t feel the need for a pity party. “Like, I haven’t been on the internet,” he admitted. “So, you know, people have assumed that I’m … ‘Are you OK? Is everything OK? Because I was about to drop the album. And also, like, I don’t know, it just all seemed kind of unimportant, the need to show people I was OK. Like, what is that? Where does that come from? Why? Why do we have this need to use social media and the internet?”

Apart from his split from Ariana, Mac’s been in the headlines for getting arrested on a DUI charge back in May after crashing his car in a pole and even though it was a rough incident, he claims it’s something he feels he needed to go through. “What you don’t understand is that I lived a certain life for 10 years and faced almost no real consequence at all,” he said. “I had no version of the story that didn’t end up with me being fine. Yeah, I made a stupid mistake. I’m a human being. Like, drove home drunk. But it was the best thing that could have happened. … I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally, like, have the whole thing stop.”