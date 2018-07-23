Kim Kardashian Fears For Kanye West’s Health Issues & Pleads With Him To Slow Down

After Kanye West landed in the emergency room with the flu, wife Kim Kardashian is terrified about his health and wishing he’d cut back on his work load to get healthy again.

Kanye West, 41, has always been a workaholic. Between his own music career, producing for other artists, his Yeezy clothing line….the man never sleeps! It seems to have caught up with him as he landed in a San Fernando Valley emergency room on July 22 so he could receive medicine to cope with a bad case of the flu. Wife Kim Kardashian, 37, is the one who took him there to get help and she’s terrified about the state of his health. “Kim constantly worries that Kanye works too much and that the high level of stress he puts on himself really hurts his health. Kim loves her husband and gets a lot of inspiration from his drive and creativity, but she worries too. Kim sees how hard Kanye works, putting in countless hours, all day and night every single week and she fears he works too much,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“When Kanye’s health gets affected from his demanding career too, which is what happened yet again with his recent trip to the hospital, Kim goes into panic mode. Kanye has a history of work-related health challenges and so Kim is now pleading with Kanye to slow down, for the sake of the children. Kim wants Kanye around for a long time, to be a good, present father and husband, so for the sake of their family, Kim is begging Kanye to take a break from work for a family vacation with the kids,” our insider adds.

The couple was on the go yet again this past weekend, heading to Virginia for the July 21 nuptials of his G.O.O.D. Music label president Pusha T to his longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams. Travel is never a good idea when you’re sick, and Yeezy has been complaining lately about intense sinus headaches. Air travel will only exacerbate the condition and thank goodness Kim was able to see how sick he really was and dragged him to the hospital to get help. The good news is that he’s reportedly finally taking some rest time at their Hidden Hills home.

Kanye had been complaining of horrible sinus headaches this month, taking to Twitter to discuss how he was in pain. “Whenever you’re feeling down bored irritated or disgruntled just say… thank god I don’t have a sinus headache … they feel like the episode of Black Mirror when the bee went into the guys ear…,” he wrote on July 14. He then followed it up by adding, “I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a f***ing cat scan after because it was so bad.”