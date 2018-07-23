Kanye West Hospitalized: Kim Rushes Him To ER Amidst Scary Illness — Is He OK?

Oh no! Kanye West reportedly caught a nasty bug over the weekend, which resulted in a hospital visit! Kim Kardashian reportedly rushed her hubby to the ER on July 22, and she looks very worried in this snap. Here’s what we know!

Ye is on the mend! Kim Kardashian, 37, accompanied her husband, Kanye West, 41, to the emergency room in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday, July 22, after the rapper fell ill. Ye reportedly suffered from a bad case of the flu, which resulted in his visit to West Hills Hospital. The flu reportedly continued to get worse, and Ye was eventually treated with some Rx. — See Kim and Ye at the hospital, HERE.

Ye, who turned 41 in June, has recently been tweeting about his sinuses acting up, however, it’s unclear if his trip to the ER was related to that. The rapper began complaining about sinus headaches just days before his hospital visit. “Whenever you’re feeling down bored irritated or disgruntled just say… thank god I don’t have a sinus headache … they feel like the episode of black mirror when the bee went into the guys ear…,” he tweeted on July 14. In a followup tweet, Ye wrote, “I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a f–king cat scan after because it was so bad”.

Ye’s illness came right after he attended Pusha T‘s wedding in Virginia Beach, along with his wife, on Saturday, July 21. Pusha, the president of Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music record label, married his longtime partner Virginia Williams. Kim made sure to documented her wedding attire — a shimmery, vintage gold mini dress by Balmain. She even put the camera on Ye, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Pharrell Williams, who served as the best man, Trey Songz and rapper Young Money Yawn, all attended the nuptials at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia.