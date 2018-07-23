Khloe Kardashian Slammed For Using ‘R-Word’ On Instagram Live: See Her Apology

Khloe Kardashian set fans off after she used the ‘R-word’ during an Instagram livestream on July 19. After fans blasted her for being ‘insensitive,’ here’s what KoKo had to say!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, wants you to know that she’s sorry. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star released an apology on Twitter after she came under fire for using the R-word during an Instagram Live session on Thursday, July 19. “Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that?” KoKo wrote on Twitter in reply to one fan who did not favor her language. “You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! much love today.”

Khloe’s reply was to this strong-worded tweet from a fan who even brought the Good American designer‘s daughter, True Thompson into the mix. “I was watching your livestream on Instagram until you said the ‘r’ word. You should pay more attention to your word choices especially since you have a huge following & don’t know who you could be offending. If [your daughter] True had a disability you would use a different word,” the fan wrote.

KoKo used the R-word when she became agitated after she experienced some technical difficulties trying to document a morning workout with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 39. “Yes, you can, you f–king retard,” Kourtney said while out of the camera frame. As the sisters continued to connect their phones, Khloe, who was still frustrated, said, “Are you f–king retarded?” — And, that’s when the backlash swarmed her social media. The Instagram Live has since disappeared from KoKo’s Instagram, and many fans have forgiven her for her mistake.

“I greatly respect that you apologized and truly regretted your word choice, you could have easily ignored the tweet but instead you owned up and apologized and it shows your HUGE heart,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “That is how you apologize. Own your mistake, no excuses, apologize, and do better.”

We’re glad to see that Khloe apologized!