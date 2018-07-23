Kelly Ripa Totally Trolls Her Teen Daughter, 17, On Instagram & Proves She’s Queen Of Social Media

Kelly Ripa playfully trolled her own daughter Lola, 17, after she complained about her mom taking pics at Comic-Con! Check out her hilarious Instagram comments here!

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are already couple goals, but the daytime host’s quick responses to their daughter Lola‘s comments on her Instagram pics all but proves she’s the best at comebacks. It all started when Kelly posted a pic of herself, Mark and Marisol Nichols at Comic-Con, writing, “@instasuelos and #wags take @comic_con 🤓😎😎”. To which Lola replied, “If I see one more thing about Comiccon”. Kelly hilariously clapped back at her, commenting, “[Y]ou should turn off your phone and clean your room”. Whoa, shots fired!

But the digs didn’t stop there. Kelly went on to post another pic of herself at a Comic-Con event with Mark and captioned the photo, writing, “Prom with #daddy (it’s a Riverdale thing).” Lola in turn replied, “Lol but your prom pic will never get as many likes as me and @tar3kfahmy”. And considering the fact that, as previously mentioned, Kelly is the one true Queen of the Comeback, she replied, “[D]id you clean your room yet?” Get out the calamine lotion, because that was an epic burn.

Even Lola’s prom date replied, writing, “[G]ood point! Now go finish your summer reading”. Recently, Kelly and Mark went on a romantic vacation in Greece where the two posed for a selfie, along with the caption: ” Something about these Grecian sunsets”. Seriously, get you someone who looks at you the way Mark looks at Kelly and Kelly looks at Mark.

We’ll keep you posted on all the latest, hilarious digs Kelly throws her daughter’s way.