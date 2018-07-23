Kate Upton Stuns In Nude Lingerie Shoot After She Confirms Pregnancy — See Sexy Pic

The hottest momma-to-be we ever did see! Kate’s got a baby bump now, but she’s giving us a little blast from the past with these just-released lingerie pics. See for yourself!



Yes, we know Kate Upton, 26, is pregnant, but we can’t help if this photo from her lingerie shoot has made our memory a little foggy. Over a week after her July 14 Instagram post announcing that she and husband Justin Verlander were expecting their first little one, Yamamay released a sexy shot of the model in one of their nude bra and underwear sets. With Kate’s blond hair pulled back and her eyes locked right on the camera, the photo is hot, hot HOT! She’s simply stunning — but who are we kidding, isn’t she always?

Even though she modeled for this shoot pre-baby bump, Kate has already proven that pregnancy isn’t going to change her body confidence. She has already hit the red carpet a couple of times since her announcement earlier this month and slayed — both times in heels! First, she showed up to her husband’s baseball game in a white blazer and matching flared pants. Then, less than a week later, she was flaunting her bump in a form-fitting sequined dress at the Maxim Hot 100 Experience.

But you know what we love even more than her red carpet style? The super simple way she announced her pregnancy — on Instagram with a hashtag! “#PregnantinMiami,” she captioned a shot of herself looking gorgeous in white glasses and a red suit. She even tagged her husband, in case anyone was wondering whose baby she was pregnant with. Doesn’t get much clearer than that!

As stunning as Kate looks in this Yamamay shot, we are absolutely LIVING for her baby news. We can’t wait to see her and Justin turn into a family of three and hang out with their mini-me. Who’s with us?