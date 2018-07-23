Justin Bieber Would Love To Have A Big Family With Hailey Baldwin — Why He’ll Be An ‘Amazing Dad’

Justin Bieber has wanted to become a father for a long time and he’s so smitten with fiancee Hailey Baldwin that he’s already thinking about starting a family with her. Find out their plans here!

Justin Bieber, 24, can’t wait to have a family of his own and now that he’s engaged to the love of his life Hailey Baldwin, 21, he’s been thinking about it more than ever before. “Justin wants to be a dad more than pretty much anything else in the world, he absolutely loves and adores children, and cannot wait to have kids of his own,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Justin would love to have a big family, and he is going to be an awesome dad—he’s already an amazing big brother to Jaxon, and when you see how he is with his young fans you can just see how much he loves children.”

In addition to Justin, Hailey is a huge fan of children and seems to embody the qualities that would make her an excellent parent. “Hailey loves kids too, and they both share the same morals and family values, it’s one of the many things Justin loves so much about Hailey,” the source continued. “They’ve spoken about starting a family and it’s definitely something they want to do as soon as they are married. Because of their shared faith, neither Justin or Hailey would want her to get pregnant before they were married. That’s very important to them both. They really want to do things how they perceive to be the right way.”

It’s clear that Justin keeps his beliefs close to his heart and although he’s usually very pleasant to photographers, he was clearly annoyed last week when one of them asked him if Hailey was pregnant. With such an important and private subject we can definitely understand why the “Let Me Love You” singer would feel the way he did.