Jung Ho-seok Puts Epic Twist On Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge & Fan’s Can’t Get Enough

Jung Ho-seok just won Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ challenge, according to obsessed fans who are swooning over his dance video! And, we can honestly say, we’ve never seen a star put a spin on the viral trend like this!

Move over Will Smith, because there’s a new “In My Feelings” king! Jung Ho-seok, 24, better known by his stage name J-Hope, just crushed the new viral dance trend to Drake’s smash hit. The South Korean rapper/songwriter, who made his music debut as a member of BTS, put a different spin on the short dance routine with his body-rolling moves. He hopped out of a car, as the challenge calls for, but totally made the dance his own and fans are so here for it!

“Who else hated the challenge after everyone doing it but after seeing Jung Hoseok doing the In My Feeling challenge you suddenly love the song again?? This is what you call Jung Hoseok impact everyone,” one fan wrote.  Meanwhile, another fan gushed: “You can all go home bc Jung Hoseok won this challenge”. The comments continued to pour in, with an outspoke fan writing, “Did jung hoseok do the in my feelings challenge just to flex on all these wack a** dancers?” Check out the video below and let us know what you think in the comments!

The “In My Feelings”challenge — originally started by internet sensation and comedian Shoker of “The Shiggy Show”  has taken the internet by storm. Hollywood’s hottest celebrities have hopped on the viral trend, including, Drizzy’s good friend, NFL pro, Odell Beckham Jr.,Kevin HartJames Harden, Millie Bobby BrownLaLa Anthony,  Lil MamaAngela SimmonsTinashe, and more!

The track, which most have dubbed the “song of the summer,” is off Drake’s new 25-track album, Scorpion. The album has been dominating the music charts, and on July 8, Drizzy became the first artist to reach 1 billion+ streams in one week. In just one week, the Scorpion became certified platinum and the rapper earned his eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.