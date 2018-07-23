Jennifer Lopez, 48, Flaunts Nipples & Flat Abs In Sexiest Gym Selfie Ever — See Pic

J-Lo is about to turn 49 years old, but she looks hotter than ever, and loves showing off her toned body on social media. See her super sexy gym selfie by clicking below!

It’s totally fine that Jennifer Lopez, 48, could technically be my mom and looks 1000 times better than me. It’s fine! No, but seriously, we’ll have what she’s having! Jennifer turns 49 on July 24, and instead of treating herself to champagne and cake all week, she’s keeping her fitness goals at the top of her mind. She posted this insane pic on July 22, writing, “#SundayFunday kind of… 😉 gotta get it in… now let the fun begin!! #birthdayweekbegins @niyamasol.” She made sure she got in a good workout, so she can truly enjoy her birthday!

She tagged lifestyle and activewear brand Niyama Sol — she’s been wearing their leggings for months, and they fit her like a glove! She paired their Icon Limited Edition Barefoot Leggings with a tiny white bra top, showing off her nipples and her rock hard abs. Her stomach is so insane after having two kids! If this doesn’t motivate you to go to the gym, I don’t know what will! She looks so happy and healthy during her birthday week, and we are happy for her!

J-Lo is the ultimate fitness #goal, so we hope she keeps these gym selfies coming! She’s actually giving US a gift on her birthday, July 24. Her entire makeup line — Jennifer Lopez x Inglot will be 20% off all day! You can get her look with best-selling Boogie Down Bronze Freedom System Bronzing Powder and Livin’ the Highlight Illuminator. Happy birthday, Jennifer!