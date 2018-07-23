Halsey Claps Back At Fans Who Thought She Dissed G-Easy’s Small ‘D**k’

No ‘petty’ here! Halsey was forced to set the record straight in the comments section of her ex, G-Eazy’s recent Instagram post! She hit back at a fan who thought she was dissing G’s ‘d–k’ size!

Halsey, 23, found herself on the defense after G-Eazy, 29, fans thought she was dissing her ex’s penis size on Instagram! Fans began to slam the singer after she left a comment, which contain three emojis — a cloud, tornado and water drop icons — on G’s photo of his concert stage, which was captioned “Big d–k energy.” His followers instantly thought she was shading his penis size (not sure why), so Halsey hit back in the comments, clarifying that there was absolutely no shade behind her comment. “No petty here,” she replied to one fan. “Caption dumb funny and stage looks dope. jealous of everyone who gets to see the show!,” she continued. In a separate comment, Halsey wrote, “lmao,” under he ex’s photo.

Halsey’s comments came just days after G-Eazy shut down rumors that he was dating Demi Lovato, 25. The two were reportedly spotted holding hands at the Warwick Club in Hollywood. “She’s just a friend,” he said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 18. “It’s just one of those things that comes with the territory,” he continued, adding that the speculation doesn’t phase him. “You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye. You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand that some of that is just what comes with the territory.”

Halsey also shot down rumors that he ex was dating Lovato.

The singer and rapper, who were inseparable throughout 2017, split in the beginning of July. Halsey announced the breakup in a note on her Instagram on July 3, writing, “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Halsey seems as thought she’s been going through the emotions as she deals with the split. Following her announcement, the singer broke down in tears while performing her hit, “Sorry” at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan on Friday, July 6.

Days later, Halsey hit the stage once again, where she opened up to her fans about her personal life. “I learned recently it’s OK to be alone, being alone is enough,” she reportedly told the crowd at her concert at The Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on July 14. “The second lesson I learned is don’t f–king sleep with your ex.”

It’s unclear why Halsey and G-Eazy split, but it seems like something went down behind the scenes.