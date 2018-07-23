Kendall Jenner Vs Gigi Hadid In Flood Pants — Love Or Loathe The Cropped Look?

As a short person, flood pants are my biggest nightmare, but when you’re a supermodel, there are no fashion rules that are off limits. See pics of Kendall & Gigi in cropped pants right here and tell us who wore the trend best.

Are cropped pants the new short shorts? We’re still in summer, but Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing capris, flood pants, cropped jeans — whatever you want to call them — with a gorgeous yellow crop top while out and about in New York City on July 19. The bright crop top featured big bubble sleeves, and was by the brand Slashed By Tia. Her jeans were Re/Done jeans, and she wore her long hair in gorgeous waves. She looked so pretty for a night on the town!

Kendall Jenner wore a head-to-toe red outfit by Portuguese label Marques’Almeida in Paris on July 23. She rocked the button up jacket with a belt cinching her tiny waist. The matching pants were cropped, and had a slight flare at the bottom. She paired the outfit with Kanye West‘s Yeezy boots. The high-heeled snakeskin booties retail for $1,550. She wore very little makeup and her hair down.

As I said, this trend is very much a “love or loathe” type of look. Obviously, both of these tall, slim ladies look great in cropped pants, but if you’re on the shorter side, I might opt for a longer boot-cut option that hits at the top of your shoe for a lengthening effect. High-waisted jeans can actually also be very lengthening, if you pick the right style. These flood pants are totally trendy again, if these models are wearing them, so what are you waiting for? Go for it and rock the look this summer and fall!