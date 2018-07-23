‘Floribama Shore’ Sneak Peek: A Fight Threatens To Ruin Jeremiah & Gus’ Birthday Celebration

A night out goes awry during the July 23 episode of ‘Floribama Shore,’ and you can get a taste of what goes down in an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek right here!

The drama continues on season 2 of Floribama Shore! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview from the show’s July 23 episode, which shows the group heading out to celebrate Jeremiah Buoni and Gus Smyrnios’ birthdays. Everyone’s super excited for the big night out, but it doesn’t take long for some issues to ensue. When Nilsa Prowant hears a man chirping at her from the next table, she knows she can’t just let it go without saying something. But when she approaches the rowdy hater, he fires back, and it leads to a pretty vicious verbal spar.

Eventually, Gus comes in to back Nilsa up, but once he gets involved, things get even messier. The rest of the roommates all join in by the end, and security can be seen getting in the middle of the two groups. “Can we just have one night where everything is fine?!” Jeremiah asks in his confessional I mean, seriously!” Hopefully, this incident won’t completely ruin the night out, but we’ll have to wait until the full episode airs at 10:00 p.m. on MTV to find out how it all ends!

Meanwhile, this week we’ll also get to see the results of Nilsa and Gus’ flirtation from episode two. In case you forgot, the episode ended with the two sharing an intimate moment and holding hands on the couch — will Gus give in to the temptation!?

Nilsa and Gus tried to see if there was something between them at the beginning of season one, but at the time, she wasn’t ready for something exclusive with him. Now that she’s at a more stable place in her life, though, she insists she’s ready to try again. Oh man!