With a beach body like Emily Ratajkowski’s, no wonder Sebastian Bear-McClard couldn’t keep his hands to himself. As she wore the sexiest of thong bikinis, Emily’s hubby grabbed some of her booty!

Sun’s out – buns out! Emily Ratajkowski, 27, and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31, hit the sands of Miami Beach on July 22, with the Gone Girl actress wearing one of the sexiest mint thong-bikinis ever. With the model wearing her own Inamorata swimwear line, she looked hotter than the sun in July. Her husband certainly thought so. Sebastian kept close to his gorgeous wife, even grabbing a handful of her booty. Judging by her smile, Emily didn’t mind that at all.

It has been the Summer of Emily, as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been lighting up social media with one bikini shot after another. Whether she’s wearing a caged bikini, or rocking a leopard-print swimsuit, a loin-cloth bikini or just wearing a bikini top out on the street, it’s like Emily is gunning for the “Queen of Summer” crown. Even when she goes topless, she’s still rocking a bikini (but when you look like Emily Ratajkowski, wouldn’t you wear a bikini as much as possible?)

It’s safe to say Sebastian isn’t complaining about Emily showing off so much skin. She and the film producer tied the knot at a New York City courthouse on Feb. 23. Four months after their marriage, she finally let everyone see her diamond engagement ring. Oh, you better believe the rock is huge. The two-stone princess and pear diamond combination, with a combined carat weight of over 7 carats, is so expensive, it would have to be insured for at least $400k, Josh Marion of jewelry company Ritani told HollywoodLife.com.

It’s hard to think there was once trouble in paradise with these two. Sebastian was spotted with his arm around Suki Waterhouse, 26, in New York City in April 2018. Though Emily and Suki are friends, a source close to the Emily EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she was “not cool” with Sebastian getting so close to Suki. “Emily doesn’t think anything is actually going on between them, but she’s mad at them for making her look bad. It’s just embarrassing and really disrespectful.” Well, the only woman who Sebastian is pawing now is his wife.