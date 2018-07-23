Jennifer Lopez, Liz Hurley & More Sexy Stars Over 40 Flaunt Nipples & Cleavage In Bikini Tops — See Pics

40 is the new 20 and these stars prove that age is nothin’ but a number! See sexy stars over 40 rocking bikinis and crop tops to perfection right here!

Elizabeth Hurley, 53, just hit one million followers on Instagram, and to celebrate, she posted a super sexy pic, showing off her cleavage in a red bikini! We wouldn’t expect anything less from the founder of swimwear line Elizabeth Hurley Beach! Jennifer Lopez kicked off her birthday week — she is about to turn 49 if you can believe it — by hitting the gym in some colorful Niyama Sol leggings and her favorite white bra top. She’s worn that top multiple times, and this time, it really showcases her flat abs, and her nipples, if we are being honest! She looks amazing!

Salma Hayek posted this purple bikini pic in December 2017, writing, “I adore the ocean 🌊 adoro el mar. #ocean #nature #nofilter.” Heidi Klum, 45, is a mother of four and thanks to her intimates line, she is not slowing down anytime soon! She just posed topless on the cover of Maxim magazine, and posted another nearly-naked pic on Instagram on July 21, with just her hair covering her breasts. Brooke Burke, 46, is another mom who is in amazing shape! She is #fitspo, for sure!

Halle Berry looks unbelievable at 51. She frequently shares her workout tips on Instagram — she loves yoga, and stretching to lengthen and tone. She says exercise doesn’t have to be complicated — do squats to work your lower body, and planks for your core and upper body. If you’re just starting out, simply go for a walk! It’s better than nothing!