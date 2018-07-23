Donald Trump Slammed As ‘Insane’ & ‘Unhinged’ After Threatening Tweet To Iran

Twitter is probably not the best place to make threats against another country, but Donald Trump went off on Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, in a wild message on July 22 — and people are pissed.

“To Iranian President Rouhani: Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before,” Donald Trump tweeted in all caps. “We are not longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death. Be cautious.” The tweet came hours after President Rouhani gave a speech during which he warned the U.S. against further conflict against Iran because it would be “the mother of all wars.” He also added, “Do not play with the lion’s tail or else you will regret it.”

Tension between the U.S. and Iran has been high ever since Trump pulled out of the United States’ 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Then, earlier this month, Iran threatened to block regional oil exports after Trump urged other countries not to import Iranian oil and imposed sanctions on those who did (these sanctions have since been softened). Needless to say, Trump’s tweet has not been well-received by many Twitter users, who have taken to the social media site to slam his careless tweeting once again.

“Please don’t start a nuclear war via Twitter on our behalf,” one person wrote. Another added, “Oh look, this pathetic traitor is yelling at another country as if there was an army standing behind him. When this pathetic coward realizes that he no longer has a country, he’s going to piss his pants.’

Waking up to Trump threatening Iran in a late night tweet has no shock value. You just shake your head. This idiot will truly say anything to deflect from Russia & paying off mistresses. #MondayMotivation — Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ (@Goss30Goss) July 23, 2018

Obviously, this is far from the first time that Trump has caused a stir on Twitter, but it certainly is terrifying to see the president threatening another country this way on social media. See more reactions above!