Sacha Baron Cohen Tricks Corinne Olympios Into Lying About Saving 6,000 People In Africa

Corinne Olympios appeared on Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Who Is America?’ on July 21, and he completely tricked her into LYING about performing an act of goodwill. Here’s how it went down!

Sacha Baron Cohen totally duped Corinne Olympios when she appeared on Who Is America? on July 21! The Bachelor alum was tricked into spewing out a major lie at Sacha’s urging. For the segment, he was dressed in character as photographer Gio Madando, and urged Corinne to pose for a campaign for a charity (which was fake, of course). The shoot had Corinne posing in a bikini and HAZMAT suit, which was half-zipped to show some skin, and Sacha explained that he planned to Photoshop the pic to make it look like she was on the scene helping those affected by Ebola in Africa.

Along with the shoot, Sacha’s character interviewed Corinne about what it was like to be on the ground volunteering. “They’re gonna know I wasn’t there!” Corinne whispered to him. But, of course, he had a quick retort: “I run the charity, so don’t worry.” From there, Sacha got Corinne to tell an elaborate lie about spending time in Africa. “There was a war lord in Sierra Leone and he wanted to do a massacre, and apparently he recognized you,” he prompted. “He was gonna do a massacre of this village and…what happened?”

Rather than coming clean about never actually being in Africa for Ebola relief, Corinne took the story to a whole new level. “He was a really big fan…he was just really nice, actually, and he was really surprised to see me,” she said. “I was surprised he knew who I was and yeah, it was just really humbling. It was good because I saved 6,000 people. I feel like because I was so kind back and I was so positive back, it really helped with the whole massacre situation.”

Of course, none of this ever actually happened but Corinne was totally a good sport about being pranked. “I had no idea [it was Sacha]!” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.”I had a really weird day and a really weird interview and I was like…that must be it! It’s basically the same stuff that, you know, he’s been doing with the other people…but mine’s going to be 10 times funnier!”