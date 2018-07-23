12 Celebs Doing Handstands In Bikinis: Gisele Bundchen, Meghan Markle & More

If a celeb looks good in a bikini, there’s a good chance their workout habits and tight core helped get them in shape. We’ve got Gisele Bundchen, Meghan Markle and more stars crushing handstands in bikinis.

To be able to hold a handstand position requires a lot of core strength. That means tight abs and what better way to show off that skill than with a handstand bikini pic! Many celebs are yoga practitioners who have the handstand position completely dialed and love showing off their skill in swimsuit shots. Gisele Bundchen‘s perfect body made her the world’s most famous supermodel for years, and the 38-year-old showed off her ability to hold a perfect handstand in a bikini on the shores of her beachside Costa Rican estate.

She’s not the only model who is able to hold her body weight with just her arms. Behati Prinsloo, 30, showed off how limber she is doing a handstand in a black and white bikini while on a tropical beach getaway. She went full on, not resting her head on the ground and had her arms fully extended. Fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, 29, did the handstand yoga pose with her head on a towel to protect her from the sand while she rocked a white bikini in front of an azure blue sea.

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 36, was a Hollywood actress who loved to show off her limber yoga skills with handstands. She held the pose for a beachside photo in a green bikini. No wonder Prince Harry fell hard for the former Suits star.

Hilaria Baldwin is a yoga instructor so of course she’s a pro at handstands. The 34-year-old mother of four proved how amazing her balance is by doing the pose with her legs perfectly vertical while on a boat on a lake in a black bikini. She also did another take on the handstand pose, holding her legs down and separated, yet still crushing it poolside in a bikini. At least she was on solid ground that time.

Actress Kate Hudson, 39, has her own athleisure line Fabletics, so she for sure can do a solid handstand. She proved her limber skills in a green bikini while hanging out in a pool. Halle Berry defies father time at 51-year-old, still able to crush it in a bikini. She can also defy gravity, doing a handstand while in a bamboo forest. You can check out our full gallery of stars rocking bikinis while doing handstands here.