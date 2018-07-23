Carmelo Anthony Heading To Houston Rockets: Is Wife La La Happy Or Upset?

Carmelo Anthony will be making Texas his new home, according to sources who claim he’s poised to sign a deal with the Houston Rockets. But, will his estranged wife La La be down with that move?

The buzz around what’s next for Carmelo Anthony, 34, has been going on for weeks. And on July 23, the New York Times ended the suspense by claiming that – once the Oklahoma City Thunder player becomes a free agent – he is set to join the Houston Rockets for a big deal. (The figure being floated by the Times is a minimum of $2.4 million to be exact.) That’s great for Carmelo, but how does that affect his relationship with his estranged wife La La Anthony? The NBA star has a son Kiyan, 11, with the 39-year-old New Yorker but – even though neither of them has filed for divorce – they’re still a family. How does she feel about her ex moving again and how will it affect their relationship and co-parenting?

A source close to La La EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife how she feels about the proposed move. The person says, “The world is small and you can get to places relatively easy. This is the last phase of Carmelo’s career and she knows he has to do what he has to do to set up himself for the rest of his career and life. So if he goes to Houston or Miami or anywhere else they will make it work.” The person adds, “They are adults and have been through so much already with each other. She is in full support of his next move because if it makes him happy it will make everything else fall into place.”

The former couple split in April 2017 after seven years of marriage following rumors that he allegedly got another woman pregnant. Although they haven’t divorced, La La has nixed any suggestion that they’ll be getting back together. In fact, the Power star told Us Weekly in June that – not only does she have no plans of reconciling with her ex – she’s not looking for love again, period. In fact she says that with her “workload” and parenting she doesn’t “have time for anything else.” Meanwhile in a June 25 Instagram celebrating his wife’s birthday Carmelo praised her for the “remarkable” way she holds their “family down.” He wrote, “To have you by my side regardless of good or bad, through thick and thin is something I will never take advantage of.”