Britney Spears Exposes Pasty When Boob Pops Out Of Bra In NYC Concert — Wardrobe Malfunction Pics

Britney Spears gave fans at her Radio City Music Hall tour stop quite a peep show, as she revealed her pasty when her breast popped out of her bra. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE pics!

Oops she did it again! Britney Spears, had her second major wardrobe malfunction in the past 10 days. While performing a high energy number at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on July 23, her right boob popped out of her red bra top. Fortunately for the 36-year-old, she came prepared as she had black nipple covers on so that she didn’t completely flash the audience. As always with Britney and nip slips, she kept right on moving through her song and didn’t let a little wardrobe malfunction slow her down or interrupt her performance. She’s such a pro!

At least she didn’t let the latest pasty slip go on as long as the nip slip she suffered on July 13 while playing The Theater venue at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland. While she was performing “Do Something,” her left boob popped out of her black bra and she kept on with her routine for a full two minutes without noticing it. So this makes TWO separate costumes that haven’t been able to contain Britney, and she only started her Piece Of Me tour on July 12. The tour goes until Oct. 12 across the U.S. and Europe, so hopefully her costumers are able to find some better double-sided tape to contain her boobs from popping out of her skimpy outfits.

Wardrobe malfunctions are nothing new for the star, who suffered several during her Las Vegas residency. But that was over the span of four years. She’s had two nip slips in 10 days on the road! Fortunately she isn’t ashamed when something goes wrong with her outfits onstage. As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY after her July 13 slip, “Britney is so not bothered by wardrobe malfunctions at this stage in her career, they’re like second nature to her, she just rolls with it. She will make sure to use some stronger tape going forward though, as she doesn’t want to intentionally flash the audience!” Brit definitely needs a tape upgrade after her latest wardrobe malfunction.

Our insider added, “Britney is on stage every night pretty much, and she’s used to changing quickly in and out of outfits backstage in front of her dancers, so being naked doesn’t faze her, and nip slips aren’t mortifying to her like they would be to a lot of other people.”