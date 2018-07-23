Beyonce & JAY-Z Cradle Their Twins, 1, While Vacationing On Luxury Yacht: New Pics

SO cute! The Carters are soaking up the sun in Italy while they have some free time in between Beyonce and JAY-Z’s grueling tour schedule! See Bey and JAY yachting in Italy with their 1-year-old twins in this new photo!

Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, know how to do days off! Although the hip hop power couple doesn’t get too many of them, they are clearly know how to make the most of their time off stage. Bey, JAY and their 1-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir were photographed yachting in Italy on July 23! The Carter family, including Blue Ivy, 6, who is on tour with her parents, head back to the states for a show in Cleveland on Wednesday, July 25. Check out this rare photo of Bey and JAY with their twins, below!

The singer was pictured with one of the twins in her arms as she made her way through the yacht deck, taking in the views of the stunning Amalfi Coast — a frequent celeb vacation destination. She was dressed in a colorful shawl with shades and a head band holding back her curly blonde locks. Both babies — born in June 2017 — along with JAY were dressed in white tees for their day on the water. The family is taking in as many mini vacations as they can in between stops during their On The Run II Tour. Bey and JAY recently wrapped the European leg of their tour in Nice, France, and will head back to the states on Wednesday.

Beyonce and JAY-Z with their one-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir aboard a yacht in Italy on July 23, 2018.

Beyonce stepped out amidst the wild speculation that she’s pregnant with her fourth child. — A rumor worked up by fans who captured videos of the star while on tour. Fans claim the singer appears to be pregnant, however, she has not addressed or confirmed the speculation.

Meanwhile, Bey is keeping us guessing, as she’s been posting photos where she’s rocking a flat tummy. She even shared a photo with a bottle of beer next to her in early July. So, it’s a mystery!