Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Packed On PDA During Tokyo Date: Inside The ‘Kissing, Giggling’ & More

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd took their reunion overseas to a romantic vacation in Tokyo. We’ve for the details on how they packed on the PDA and couldn’t keep their hands off each other over dinner.

Bella Hadid is taking a much needed vacation from her hectic modeling schedule and is spending it in Tokyo enjoying her reunited romance with The Weeknd. The 21-year-old and the 28-year-old singer hit up what has to be the coolest dinner and a show restaurant in the world, watching robots in neon go to battle in a blacklight setting at the Robot Restaurant. The couple and their pals had a front row seat for the action, and an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “Bella and Abel looked very much in love during a romantic dinner at Robot Restaurant in Tokyo this past weekend. A few friends joined them as they sat front row during the show.”

Abel Tesfaye — and the green-eyed beauty The singer — real name— and the green-eyed beauty got back together in April at the Coachella Music Festival and have spent as much time together as their busy schedules allow. “Abel wrapped his arm around Bella throughout the night and they kept kissing and whispering into each other’s ears, giggling, and were very flirtatious. Bella was all smiles, clapping, you could tell she was having a great time and even recorded some of the performance on her phone,” our eyewitness adds.

Abel made sure the world knew that Bella was with him on their Tokyo vacay. Not only did he show an adorable IG stories video of her laughing and enjoying the robot battle going on in front of them, he credited her as the photog behind a pic alongside two of his pals at the Robot Restaurant on his Instagram.

On July 20 Bella hinted that she’d be finally taking a much deserved vacation from her super packed modeling schedule. She posted a video smiling from ear to ear and captioned it, “Last day of work!!! SUMMERRRRRR!!!” It’s so glad to see she’s making the most of it with her rekindled romance with The Weeknd.