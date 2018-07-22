United Passenger Claims Flight Attendants Laughed At Her Over Masturbating Seatmate

Flying is already a nightmare on its own, but this woman’s story about her United Airlines experience definitely tops any last minute flight cancellation anecdote you can come up with. Genevieve Pascolla, a 26-year-old photographer from Chicago, was flying from London’s Heathrow Airport to the windy city when the man seated next to her decided it’d be a great idea to masturbate right then and there, according to BuzzFeed News. Apparently Pascolla was one of the only sane people who was rightfully concerned about the behavior as she claims the flight attendants dismissed the matter by cracking jokes about it.

“On this flight the man next to me started masturbating,” the passenger captioned an Instagram video that allegedly showed the masturbation occurring under a blanket on the July 4 flight. Pascolla said she woke up the woman beside her and then brought the man’s actions to the flight attendants’ attention. The two women were given new seats, but then Pascolla claims the stewards started teasing her. “They then started making jokes about the situation asking, ‘What perfume are you wearing?’ and excusing him, saying, ‘He’s had a bit of wine,'” she wrote.

Pascolla also claimed that the man was “allowed to finish, with a child sitting closely by.” Talking to BuzzFeed, Pascolla said the flight attendants “were excusing his disgusting behavior and making jokes,” before adding, “I understand you can’t control the situation, but you can control how you handle it.” After landing, Pascolla said a “security guard” asked her if she wanted the man to apologize, and she “immediately rejected the request,” she wrote.

Maddie King, a United Airlines spokesperson, said in a statement given to the outlet that “inappropriate and offensive conduct like this” is exceedingly rare on their aircraft, “but we have a protocol to ensure our customers’ safety because it is our top priority.”

“That’s why, in this case, our customers were promptly moved to different seats in a different section of the plane and law enforcement officials were summoned in advance to meet the perpetrator when the plane pulled into the gate,” King said, noting that Pascolla was given “compensation as a goodwill gesture” and was called the same day she arrived for a “wellness check.”

Pascolla said that half of her ticket was refunded in the form of a voucher, but that she didn’t get the partial refund until after she posted her experience on social media – not after she filed two complaints following the flight. Before sending her the voucher, United sent her an email responding to the initial complaint in which they apologized for an “uncomfortable situation.”