Taylor Swift Celebrates BFF Selena Gomez’s 26th Birthday With Hilarious Cake: ‘Gomez Or Go Home’

Taylor Swift may not physically be with bestie Selena Gomez on her 26th birthday, but that’s not going to stop her from celebrating! The singer shared a pic of her clever cake for her BFF’s bday!

Taylor Swift, 28, and Selena Gomez, 26, have been #FriendGoals for more than a decade so it’s no surprise that the “Delicate” singer would go hard for her BFF’s birthday! Selena turned 26 today, July 22, and unfortunately Taylor couldn’t be with her due to her Reputation tour (she’s performing tonight at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the third night in a row). But like every great gal pal, Tay gave her best friend a shout-out on social media!

Ever the lover of baked goods, Taylor shared a photo on her Instagram story that showed a bright pink birthday cake with sprinkles on it. The words “GOMEZ OR GO HOME” framed a heart that had the number 26 on it. “Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday?” the “Shake It Off” hitmaker captioned the pic, adding the hilarious response (and Sel’s “Hands To Myself” lyric), “I MEAN I COULD BUT WHY WOULD I WANT 2.” Get you a friend like Taylor.

Honestly, we’re a little bummed these two won’t be together on Selena’s actual birthday – especially since we stan an on-stage reunion. The 13 Reasons Why producer already hit up her friend’s world tour in May at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The pair surprised the thousands of people in the arena with a joint performance of Selena’s hit, “Hands To Myself.”

Selena also took a moment to give an emotional and personal speech about her friendship with the 10-time Grammy winner. “She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life,” the “Back To You” songstress said. “Honestly, thank you for the bottom of my heart for supporting someone who I know is the most beautiful, strong, independent woman I’ve ever met. So thank you as a best friend.” Are you crying? Because we are. Happy birthday, Selena!