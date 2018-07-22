Gallery
Prince George Turns 5 — See How Much Kate & William’s Sweet Son Has Grown Over The Years

REX/Shutterstock
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at St Mary's Hospital with newborn son Prince George Catherine Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a baby boy, London, Britain - 23 Jul 2013
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge carries her son Prince George after his christinening at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace The christening of Prince George, Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Britain - 23 Oct 2013 There was no denying the resemblance between father and son at the Christening of Prince George today. As Prince William arrived carrying the 3-month-old the similarity between the pair was apparent. And the Duke of Cambridge looked like an extremely proud parent as he carried the young Prince. Meanwhile, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge looked equally doting as the new parents were greeted by waiting dignitaries as they arrived at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. Dressed in a chic cream suit by Alexander McQueen and a Jane Taylor hat, Catherine matched the traditional lace Christening robe worn by baby George. The Christening is a private affair with just 24 guests invited, including the Queen and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and George's seven godparents and their spouses.
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No Commercial Use. No Sales. This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Mandatory Credit: Photo by TRH Duke Duchess of Cambridge/REX/Shutterstock (4301501b) Prince George. Undated handout photo issued by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, taken in late November of one of the three official Christmas images showing Prince George in a courtyard at Kensington Palace Prince George, Kensington Palace, London, Britain - 13 Dec 2014
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No Commercial Use. No Sales. This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Mandatory Credit: Photo by TRH Duke Duchess of Cambridge/REX/Shutterstock (4301501a) Prince George. Undated handout photo issued by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, taken in late November of one of the three official Christmas images showing Prince George in a courtyard at Kensington Palace Prince George, Kensington Palace, London, Britain - 13 Dec 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.

Happy birthday to the future king! That’s right — Prince George is five today and we’re so happy to celebrate this sweet little one. Watch him go from a bald-headed baby to a cute kid in these pics!

Who could forget the first time Kate Middleton and Prince William introduced Prince George to the world? It was July 2013, two long years after the royal couple’s wedding, when they stepped out with their sweet baby boy. We immediately fell in love with little George and he has been melting our hearts ever since. Can you blame us? Not only do his parents keep him dressed in adorable outfits, but he’s been a super silly toddler from the start. Whether he’s pressing his face against an airplane window, waving for the camera with both hands or rolling down a hill after getting pushed by an older cousin, he always cracks us up.

You have to be pretty dang cute to steal the show when your grandma is the Queen, just saying! But Prince George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte do it all the time, and now they have little Prince Louis to join in their hijinks. That’s right — four was a big year for George because he became an older brother AGAIN. He attended Louis’ christening in July and was all smiles in the official portraits released afterwards. Not to mention, George also watched his uncle Prince Harry tie the knot with Meghan Markle this year, so only time will tell what major events will take place for the future king’s fifth time around the sun!

We can’t wait to see what hilarious antics he has up his sleeve for his fifth year! But while we wait for those inevitable moments — and for his fifth birthday portrait — this gallery will have to hold us over.

