Prince George Turns 5 — See How Much Kate & William’s Sweet Son Has Grown Over The Years

Happy birthday to the future king! That’s right — Prince George is five today and we’re so happy to celebrate this sweet little one. Watch him go from a bald-headed baby to a cute kid in these pics!

Who could forget the first time Kate Middleton and Prince William introduced Prince George to the world? It was July 2013, two long years after the royal couple’s wedding, when they stepped out with their sweet baby boy. We immediately fell in love with little George and he has been melting our hearts ever since. Can you blame us? Not only do his parents keep him dressed in adorable outfits, but he’s been a super silly toddler from the start. Whether he’s pressing his face against an airplane window, waving for the camera with both hands or rolling down a hill after getting pushed by an older cousin, he always cracks us up.

You have to be pretty dang cute to steal the show when your grandma is the Queen, just saying! But Prince George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte do it all the time, and now they have little Prince Louis to join in their hijinks. That’s right — four was a big year for George because he became an older brother AGAIN. He attended Louis’ christening in July and was all smiles in the official portraits released afterwards. Not to mention, George also watched his uncle Prince Harry tie the knot with Meghan Markle this year, so only time will tell what major events will take place for the future king’s fifth time around the sun!

We can’t wait to see what hilarious antics he has up his sleeve for his fifth year! But while we wait for those inevitable moments — and for his fifth birthday portrait — this gallery will have to hold us over.

Click through to watch George go from a bald head in a blanket to a fun-loving five-year-old. Too cute!