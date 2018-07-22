‘Total Bellas’ Recap: Nikki’s Wedding Anxiety Puts A Damper On Her Bachelorette Party

As her wedding approaches, Nikki Bella’s stress about walking down the aisle continues to escalate…even during her bachelorette party. Here’s our ‘Total Bellas’ recap!

Nikki Bella’s bachelorette party in Paris continues on the July 22 episode of Total Bellas! The anxiety about her upcoming wedding to John Cena is still weighing on Nikki, though, and she’s admittedly finding it hard to enjoy herself. As the big day approaches, Nikki says she even finds herself growing further apart from John, but doesn’t want to ruin her friends’ weekend away by letting them know what’s bothering her. Eventually, though, she can’t avoid the discussion any longer.

“I’m just over sacrificing,” she tells the group during a masquerade-themed dinner. “But now he’s sacrificing for me…but I’m over that word and that feeling. I’m just over it.” Nikki also reveals that John still makes comments that leave her wondering if he actually wants kids, and although she doesn’t want to feel confused about the situation, she can’t help it. “We try to control our emotions, but I can’t control how I’m feeling about everything right now,” she explains. “I feel like I’m still in shock.”

Despite all the anxiety, Nikki still seems to have a great time at her bachelorette party, even though her sister, Brie Bella, doesn’t follow all her rules for the weekend. As we know, though, Nikki and John called off their wedding just weeks after the bachelorette party took place IRL, so it appears that the pressure will definitely catch up to her when she gets home from the trip. Of course, we’ll see how that plays out when the finale of Total Bellas airs next Sunday, July 29!

Meanwhile, this week’s episode also showed Brie’s husband, Bryan Danielson, getting cleared by WWE’s doctor, despite previously being told he could never wrestle again. Obviously, it’s incredibly exciting news for the family, amidst all the drama with Nikki and John!