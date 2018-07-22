Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet have taken their romance onto the red carpet! The couple hit up ‘Entertainment Weekly’s bash at Comic-Con and they couldn’t look any cuter smiling for the cameras together!

Logan Paul, 23, and Chloe Bennet, 26, are red carpet official! The pair walked their first red carpet as a couple together on July 21 while attending Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party in San Diego, CA. The pair smiled for cameras and goofed around together before entering the event. Chloe looked amazing in a pink and black one-shoulder mini dress and beige heels. The YouTuber was a bit more casual with his attire, opting for a simple black t-shirt, matching pants, a silver watch and white kicks.

Logan and Chloe revealed they were dating earlier this month. After the surprising news came out, they were photographed in Beverly Hills on July 12, and a TMZ videographer even managed to ask them a few questions about their relationship. When the cameraman asked the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star how she felt about her fans dissing her choice in boyfriend, she glanced at Logan and replied, “We’re just doing our thing, right babe?” before giving him a high-five.

Logan also offered his own take on the fan backlash. “I think it’s understandable. I think people mistake real life personalities with the ones that are portrayed in the media and obviously mine is not the greatest right now. But Chloe knows,” he explained. The controversial vlogger came under fire at the end of last year for uploading a video depicting a recently deceased corpse of a man who committed suicide by hanging in Japan’s “suicide forest.”

The pair definitely seem pretty serious about each other. In an interview with SiriusXM’s Conversations with Maria Menounous, Logan expressed an interest in having children. “If it happened soon, that’d be – I don’t know, that’d be cool,” he said, before adding that his girlfriend is definitely not on board with having kids right away. It’s a big step! We don’t blame her!