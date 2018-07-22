Kylie Jenner caused engagement speculation once again when she stepped out in Paris on July 22 to support Travis Scott’s show while wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. Are they getting hitched soon?

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 26, once again sparked engagement rumors when Kylie showed up in Paris on July 22 to support her beau while wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen in a blue camo tank top and flashed her bling as she left her hotel to go and catch Travis’ performance at the Lollapalooza music festival. The reality star’s ring could also be seen in a pic Travis posted to Snapchat the day before. In the sweet photo, the rapper is in a hoodie and Kylie has her arm around him while kissing the top of his head. “First Ferdi,” Travis captioned the eye-catching pic.

Although Kylie’s diamond ring is definitely a reason to suspect, this isn’t the first time the makeup mogul has made headlines for wearing it. Kylie wore the ring back in April when she rented out a Six Flags amusement park to celebrate Travis’ birthday and just like now, the engagement rumors began to flow. Until Kylie or Travis confirm that they’re getting hitched, we think it’s safe to say that the new mom just likes wearing extravagant jewelry from time to time and since she’s almost a billionaire, why not?!

In addition to her amazing love life, Kylie has a lot to be happy about. She was recently the cover girl for the latest issue of Forbes Magazine due to the wealthy fortune she’s created with Kylie Cosmetics and more. She’s also been embracing motherhood with her five-month-old daughter Stormi. We’d say she’s living the life right now so props to her!

With how close Kylie and Travis have been in the past few months, we wouldn’t be surprised if they decided to get married soon. We’ll be on the lookout to see where things go from here!