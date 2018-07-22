Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Get Glammed Up For Pusha T’s Wedding In Virginia

Make way for the Wests! Kim Kardashian and Kanye dressed to the nines to watch Pusha T say ‘I Do’ in Virginia! See the pics of the couple’s glamorous looks!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 41, don’t mess around when it comes to #fashion. The power couple were in attendance at Pusha T – real name Terrence Levarr Thornton – and longtime girlfriend Virginia Joy Williams‘ wedding on Saturday, July 21, and they certainly dressed the part for the formal occasion.

Kim shared footage of her and her husband prior to the nuptials at The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach, VA. The social media maven looked stellar in a shimmery gold mini dress that featured a high neck and shoulder pads. For some reason we can’t completely understand, she accessorized with a giant, bedazzled brick phone.

Meanwhile, the Yeezy designer looked dapper in a black suit jacket over a white shirt and tie. Kim posted a video on her Instagram story showing off his look, which she captioned, “Mr. West is in the building,” before adding, “He’s so handsome in a suit.”

Kimye weren’t the only celeb guests who watched Pusha say “I do.” The rapper enlisted his good friend Pharrell to be the best man! The wedding party itself was quite small, with only a maid of honor, one bridesmaid, a junior bridesmaid, best man and one groomsman. Pusha’s brother officiated.

Kim and Kanye getting ready for Pusha’s Wedding. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iUnuvTSPlO — KKW MAFIA (@KKWMAFIA) July 21, 2018

It’s not a surprise that the parents of North, Saint, and Chicago West made the guest list. Pusha collaborated with the “Famous” hitmaker on his most recent album, Daytona, which dropped in May. Even if you haven’t heard the LP in full, you’ve likely heard about the project. More specifically, you probably heard that Pusha threw some major shade at Drake on his track “Infrared” which culminated in some beef between the two artists and some disses made via freestyle raps. But hey, when it comes to Pusha’s wedding – as ‘Ye would probably say – it’s all love. Congrats to the happy newlyweds!