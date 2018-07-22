Kendall Jenner Cuddles Up To BF Ben Simmons At His Birthday Dinner In Adorable New Video

Kendall Jenner looked very happy to be spending time with Ben Simmons and his friends during his birthday festivities on July 20 and she even took a moment to adorably cozy up to him.

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Ben Simmons, 22, seemed closer than ever when they celebrated his birthday on July 20 with a delicious looking cake and a lot of friends. In videos posted by party attendees, the basketball player can be seen smiling and sitting next to Kendall as his loved ones sing “Happy Birthday” to him before he blows out the candles on his birthday cake. Kendall was also smiling as she leaned into her rumored beau to sweetly help him rearrange the cake after the singing ended.

The hot new couple have been seen out and about over the past few weeks and although neither of them have spoken publicly about their romance, we think this new video proves it’s safe to say these two are more than just friends. In addition to Ben’s birthday gathering, the duo were seen at an after party in honor of the 2018 ESPY Awards back on July 18 which Ben’s ex Tinashe also attended. We’re not sure if they ran into each other or not but we know that would be super awkward!

Kendall and Ben first fueled romance rumors back in May when they were seen going on dates together. Whether they’re sneaking a kiss or just walking side by side, we can’t help but love their obvious interest in each other. Like her sisters, it seems Kendall’s love life is right on track and we’re so glad that she’s enjoying her summer with her main squeeze!

We can’t wait to see where Kendall and Ben’s relationship goes from here. We wish them all the best and hope they can continue having a great time together.