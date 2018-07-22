Kathy Griffin Admits She Called Ellen DeGeneres An ‘Untalented Hack’ — Here’s Why

Kathy Griffin said what about Ellen DeGeneres? The comedian opened up about her and Joan Rivers’ feud with the talk show host and why she called Ellen an ‘untalented hack.’

Kathy Griffin, 57, just spilled some major tea involving Joan Rivers and Ellen DeGeneres, 60. While performing a sold-out comedy show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 19, Griffin revealed that she once got into a fight with the talk show host after Rivers, who was a good friend of hers, died. “One of the things that really hurt Joan, and we talked about it at our last meal together, was that Ellen always shunned her and Ellen thought she was vulgar and not funny,” the comedian said, according to Page Six.

However, after Rivers’ passing, Griffin tried reaching out to DeGeneres, asking for her to do a tribute to Rivers on The Ellen Show. “I just called her and I just said, ‘Look, woman to woman, comic to comic, I think you need to let go of your hatred for Joan Rivers. She’s passed away, just do a f***ing tribute, be cool,’” Griffin said, adding that DeGeneres responded by saying “there’s a difference between mean and funny,” and asserted that Rivers was the latter.

“That f***ing set me off,” the actress confessed. “So we had a fight in which I used inflammatory words like, ‘Look you f***ing untalented hack.’ … You know when you’re fighting with someone and you can kind of laugh at a point? Yeah, not that day.” Griffin then went on to say that she texted DeGeneres a few days later to tell her she couldn’t stop thinking about their fight. “‘It was so Dynasty that I demand to be Alexis as long as you’re Krystle,’” she recalled writing in the message. “‘I think we should do a scene in the pool, I think there should be big hats,’ [and] that b*** didn’t even respond! But that was a good idea!”