Justin Bieber’s Fans Think His Mom Shaded His Engagement — See The Evidence

Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, caused an uproar from Justin’s fans and was accused of shading her son when she recently deleted a reference to him in her Twitter bio and liked a tweet dissing quickie marriages. Is she unhappy about his engagement to Hailey Baldwin?

Justin Bieber‘s mom, Pattie Mallette deleted a reference to Justin in her Twitter bio shortly after he announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin, 21, and now fans of the singer are thinking she’s totally shading and disowning him! Pattie previously had “yes Justin Bieber is my son” in the description for her Twitter bio but now it just simply says, “#LoveWins #LOVEARMY.” “Pattie removed her ‘Yes. Justin Bieber is my son’ bio. She doesn’t even claim him anymore lmaooooooo,” one fan tweeted after the change. “It hurts me a lot that Pattie doesn’t claim Justin anymore. But it hurts me still more that Justin doesn’t mind losing important people just to fulfill an absurd caprice,” another fan posted.

Fans also pointed out that in addition to the deletion, Pattie seemed to like a tweet about The Bachelorette that dissed the men proposing to women they only knew for a few weeks. “Before proposing to a woman they’ve only known for a few weeks, I think the final guys on The Bachelorette should come help me scrub my kid’s diarrhea out of my living room rug just to make sure they’re serious about the whole “I want a family with you” thing,” the tweet read.

We have to admit that it all seems a little odd that Pattie would choose to do these actions at a time when her 24-year-old son is making a ton of headlines for becoming engaged to Hailey, whom he’s only been back together with for a few weeks, but considering Justin and Pattie have been known to be a close knit duo, we’re not going to jump to any conclusions. Other fans don’t see a connection between Justin’s engagement and Pattie’s actions either. “I’m pretty sure this isn’t any shade towards Justin and Hailey. Pattie is a huge fan of the bachelorette show and has been for many years,” one fan insisted. We guess only time will tell on this one!

Before proposing to a woman they’ve only known for a few weeks, I think the final guys on The Bachelorette should come help me scrub my kid’s diarrhea out of my living room rug just to make sure they’re serious about the whole “I want a family with you” thing. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) July 20, 2018

Pattie removed her "Yes. Justin Bieber is my son" bio. She doesn't even claim him anymore lmaooooooo — tine (@selsolace) July 20, 2018

We hope everything’s cool between Justin and Pattie! These two have inspired many with their adorable mother-son bond over the years so it would be great if it would continue especially at such an important time in Justin’s life!