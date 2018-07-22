Heidi Klum, 45, Goes Nude & Makeup-Free & Does A Rapunzel — See Pic

Heidi Klum left very little to the imagination in this mirror selfie! The model posed naked with only her long, flowing hair covering her up!

Heidi Klum proved once again that she is a timeless beauty with a very racy Instagram pic. The 45-year-old supermodel posed completely naked for a mirror selfie that had her hair covering her breasts. Seriously, 45? She doesn’t look a day older than 25! Along with the pic, she also provided the caption, “Dreaming of ….❤️ #CannesMay2018” If you look carefully enough, you’ll see that the red balloons surrounding Heidi in the room (which are not references to the movie It) are actually in the shape of a heart. Check out the full photo below!

Speaking of “dreaming of Cannes”, back in May, Heidi also turned some heads at the Cannes amfAR Gala. Not only did she stun wearing a Zuhair Murad angelic gown with a plunging neckline, Heidi showed up with her new boyfriend. That’s right, with her that star-studded evening was none other than her hunky boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, 28. She and her musician beau looked completely in love making their first red carpet appearance together as a couple.

But this isn’t the only occasion that she’s stunned fans recently. In fact, Heidi graced the cover of the May/June edition of Maxim magazine and put some major underboob on display. Honestly, she is such a flawless beauty!

We’ll keep you posted with any new sexy pics Heidi shares with her Instagram followers. In the meantime, check out her hot photos in our gallery above!