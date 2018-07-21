Tiny Sings ‘My Hubby So Handsome’ While Flaunting Her Hot Body – Flirting With T.I.?

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris took to Instagram on July 20 to show off her amazing body while singing along to ‘No Manners’ by Teyana Taylor, a song that boasts about having a good looking hubby and holding him ransom. Was she relating the lyrics to her own situation?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, , took to Instagram on July 20 to post a fun video in which she’s listening and singing along to “No Manners” by Teyana Taylor while showing off her curves in a tight jumpsuit and since the lyrics of the song brag about having a “hubby so handsome” we can’t help but wonder if the sexy star was thinking about T.I.! 🎶Ain’t Got No Manner’s in this @fashionnova fit! @teyanataylor album is a whole mood!! Happy Friday 👑♋️💦🗝🤑,” Tiny captioned the entertaining video. “I got a man but I ain’t got no manners,” is the chorus of the Teyana tune and Tiny was definitely happy to be singing it in all her confident glory. While we don’t think she’s holding T.I. ransom as the song suggests, the gorgeous star seems to be back on good terms with him.

In addition to the new song-singing video, Tiny proved she’s happy to have the rapper in her life when she recently took to Instagram to post a video on July 14 and thank him for the extravagant birthday gift her gave to her – a car! “Regardless of whatever, you have done more for me & showed me more love than most will ever have a man to do/give in a lifetime & I appreciate you for that!,” her sweet caption for the post read.

T.I.’s incredible birthday gift for Tiny is just one of many ways these two have shown us that despite the drama that their marriage has ensued, they’re still willing to put it aside when it comes to expressing unconditional love for each other. Their romance seems to be back on too after they were seen getting cozy all night at the premiere for T.I.’s show The Grand Hustle on July 19. Since they’ve had a divorce on hold for a while now, we’re not so sure the duo will eventually follow through with a separation. Either way, it’s always great to see them enjoying each other’s company and appreciating what matters most!

Tiny and T.I.’s social media posts are always entertaining to say the least. We can’t wait to see what they share next!