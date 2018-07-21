The Weeknd’s Plans For Selena Gomez’s Birthday Revealed — Will He Send His Ex Flowers?

Selena Gomez turns 26 on Sunday, so will her ex The Weeknd do anything special to mark the occasion? We’ve got details on what he has in store.

Selena Gomez is celebrating another trip around the sun on July 22, when the singer turns 26-years-old. This time last year she was in the middle of a health crisis with her kidney transplant, but had loving boyfriend The Weeknd, 28, around for support. This year she has her health, but not a guy. And she won’t be getting any birthday withes from her ex, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. He’s back with Bella Hadid, 21, and that took a lot of work. “Abel will not be sending Selena flowers this weekend for her birthday, nor will he send her a happy birthday text or anything like that. Things are going well again, finally, for Abel and Bella and he does not want to jeopardize her trust by sending his ex anything that could be seen as inappropriate or disrespectful to Bella,” a source close to the crooner tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Abel and Selena have not spoken in a while and he will keep it that way, even on her birthday. He is happy with Bella and pretty much over Selena. So while Abel wishes Selena well, he has no desire to maintain a relationship or send her any surprise gifts for her birthday this year,” our insider adds.

It took a lot for the Weeknd to get back in Bella’s good graces again. After all, right after they broke up after 18 months of dating in late 2016, he immediately jumped heart-first into a high-profile romance with Selena. It only ended when she dumped him after 10 months to reunite with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in Oct. of 2017. Bella and The Weeknd were finally spotted kissing and getting cozy at Coachella in April of 2018 and openly made out at a party in Cannes the following month. It took courage and trust for Bella to forgive Abel for the past pain her caused her and allow him back into her life. He has nothing to gain by going anywhere near Selena.