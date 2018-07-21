Becca Kufrin’s 13 Hottest Pics With The Final 3: Beach PDA With Blake & More

It’s down to the final three! Becca Kufrin’s got some hard decisions to make, but she’s had some incredibly sexy moments with Garrett, Blake, and Jason over the course of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 14!

Who will Becca Kufrin, 28, choose? That’s the question on everyone’s mind now that it’s down to just Garrett Yrigoyen, 29, Blake Horstmann, 28, and Jason Tartick, 29. The Bachelorette season 14 has been full of highs and lows, but one thing is for sure: Becca has feelings for all three of these swoonworthy guys.

These studs have had a number of dates with Becca over the course of season 14, giving us major PDA moments that we’ll never forget. Becca’s chemistry with Garrett, Jason, and Blake is simply dynamite. She genuinely has a connection with all of them, which is going to make her choice that much harder.

So many sexy moments went down when Becca took the boys to The Bahamas. From making out in the street with Blake to a passionate kissing session in the ocean with Garrett, Becca’s trip was nearly too hot to handle! Jason has had his fair share of dates with Becca as well, and his Instagram posts about them are simply adorable. He shared a super hot kissing photo from the beach on Instagram ahead of his hometown date. They had their arms around each other and looked head over heels. We love them all!

Things are about to heat up for Becca and her final three even more, too. During the July 23 episode, Becca and her suitors will be traveling to Chiang Mai, Thailand. There will be romantic overnight dates that will give Becca some intimate (and alone) time with Garrett, Blake, and Jason. Yes, this means fantasy suites! Get ready for even more sexy PDA. The Bachelorette season 14 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.