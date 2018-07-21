Silverlake Trader Joe’s: Gunman Barricades Himself In Supermarket After Running From The Cops

A gunman fled into a Trader Joe’s in Silverlake after fleeing a crashed vehicle. Find out what’s happening here.

A Trader Joe’s in Silverlake, CA turned into chaos as a gunman, also an alleged car-thief, fled into the supermarket around 3:30 pm PST. There have since been reports of shots fired and that the unnamed gunman has allegedly taken hostages. Before entering the Trader Joe’s, the gunman was involved in a car chase that ended with the vehicle crashing into a pole, and since then, police have pulled a woman from that car, according to NBC Los Angeles.

An eyewitness told NBC about the exact moment the suspect turned a gun on authorities. “(The suspect) jumped out of the car and it looked like he shot some rounds off when he got out of the car. And (the police) returned some fire at him, but he ran straight in [to the Trader Joe’s],” said Dan Zito, who was right by the crash when it happened. Since the suspect has fled into the store, several customers and workers have rushed out of the market. However, it’s still unclear how many people are still trapped inside the Trader Joe’s. LAPD has since been working to rescue employees and suspects that are trapped within. One harrowing video shows people attempting to climb out of one of the store’s window, down a rope ladder.

Police have the store surrounded, and one hostage was released after authorities made contact with the suspect and are negotiating an end to the conflict. At least one woman, 20, has been injured and needed medical attention, according to early reports. She has been hospitalized and is now in stable condition. Currently, SWAT vehicles are in position and a location has been set up in order to perform emergency triage, should that be needed. Watch the hostage’s release below.

A young hostage is released from the Trader Joe's shooting/barricade in Silver Lake. Live Updates on NBC4 News Now: https://t.co/pMgERwjqyD pic.twitter.com/rbyQn5tJ4j — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 22, 2018

Officers rescued a group of children after an armed suspect opened fire and barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe’s in the Hollywood area. Live updates: https://t.co/tbjgPmD5iq pic.twitter.com/873SgyQwsj — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 21, 2018

This is an ongoing situation. We’ll keep you posted with any new details.