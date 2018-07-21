New Pic
Prince George’s 5th Birthday: Royal Family Releases Precious New Portrait

Happy birthday Prince George! The young royal is too cute in his most recent portrait, and we’re sharing all the details on the photo here!

It’s official: Prince George is half a decade old, and getting cuter every day! July 22 marks the big day for the little Prince, and the royal family is all about finding a reason to celebrate. In longstanding tradition, they have a released a newly taken portrait in honor of George’s bday, and it’s just as sweet as we’d hoped! The photo shared on July 21 via Kensington Royal’s Instagram depicts the young prince flashing the biggest smile!

Photographer Matt Porteous took the adorable photo, which shows the prince wearing a white and blue shirt and dar shorts. Mom Kate Middleton, 35, and dad Prince William, 35 must be proud, just look at that sweet smile!

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages,” Kensington Royal captioned the image. Last year, on George’s 4th birthday, the prince looked equally adorable while grinning from ear to ear, so we shouldn’t have expected anything but the same in 2018!

While a picture is worth a thousand words, if you still feel like you’re missing out on a slice of the birthday celebrations, don’t fret. According to People, the Royal Mint announced that in honor of George’s birthday, it will issue a £5 commemorative coin, that will be available for public purchase! A similar coin was available for purchase on his third birthday as well. That’s the ultimate birthday present if we’ve ever seen one!

We’re hope all of Prince George’s bday wishes come! Happy birthday little guy!