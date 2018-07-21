Millie Bobby Brown made the epic trailer for ‘Godzilla: King of the Monster’ that much more epic! Watch the spectacular preview that has fans buzzing with excitement at SDCC here!

Compared to freaking Godzilla, the Demogorgon was a walk in the park for Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things megastar was featured front and center in the new, heart-pounding trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. In the sequel to the latest Godzilla iteration that featured Bryan Cranston (RIP Bryan Cranston’s character though), Millie plays Madison, the daughter of Vera Farmiga‘s Dr. Emma Russell and Kyle Chandler‘s Mark Russell. Madison and Dr. Russell are trying to find the monstrous titans before the new “fever” (the monsters) takes out the world’s “virus” (mankind).

That’s right, not only do we get to see Godzilla return to his title role, but we also get glimpses of monsters like Godzilla’s main nemesis, Ghidora, Queen of the Monsters, Mothra and the King of the Skies, Rodan. While we don’t truly know which monsters are on each other’s sides yet, or which of them are on our side (except for maybe Godzilla), we do know that this trailer looks incredible.

With Godzilla swatting down F-16s the same way we wish would ignore all of our haters, Washington, D.C. in ruins (not the metaphorical ruins we’re experience right IRL) and Millie Bobby Brown giving an incredible performance in the newly released trailer that debuted at Comic-Con, we can’t wait for this movie to come out in 2019. Come for the carnage, stay for the most badass arrangement of DeBussy‘s “Claire de Lune” ever. Watch the entire preview above!

While we’re talking about epic trailers that have debuted at Comic-Con, you have to check out the previews for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald (especially for the Nicolas Flamel cameo) and of course the new trailer for Aquaman.