Meghan Markle Is ‘Overwhelmed’ By The Palace’s Rules — Does She Regret Marrying Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle has been having a tough time with not being able to publicly speak out about certain things and feels like she still has a lot to learn when it comes to becoming a royal and being proper on a regular basis.

Meghan Markle, 36, is still adjusting to her new life as a royal ever since she married Prince Harry, 33, back in May and she’s finding it a bit more difficult to learn everything she needs to know. “She’s very overwhelmed with all the rules of the Palace,” a source told US Weekly. “She understands why they’re there, but she’s still learning. The Palace has been really good and supportive of her, but she’s still learning her new life.” Becoming a royal consists of a lot of rules that ban things such as social media accounts, dark nail polish and selfie pictures. There’s also a strict dress code that Meghan must abide by. After being an actress in L.A. with unlimited fashion choices being given to her all the time, we can see how a new dress code could be disappointing!

Despite the many rules the new Duchess of Sussex must go by, the one that has been “frustrating” her the most is the fact that she can’t publicly comment on the situation regarding her dad, Thomas Markle. Thomas has been making headlines for talking negatively about his daughter’s new lifestyle and even recently commented that he thinks she’s miserable with being a royal. Meghan’s “essentially not able to prevent these kind of stories,” the source continued. “Now, everything has to go through official Palace. She doesn’t have her own publicist, she can’t make any comments on Twitter and she can’t reach out to him to tell him to stop speaking to the press. Her father’s comments have an effect on everything.”

Those comments and Thomas’ previous stint in which he posed for staged paparazzi pics for money has reportedly caused a huge strain on his relationship with Meghan and they haven’t been speaking because of it. “Meghan is so upset over Thomas. … She doesn’t even know how to communicate with her dad without knowing he won’t exploit her,” the source explained. Although she’d “like to speak to him,” she “lives in fear that he’ll leak their communication.”