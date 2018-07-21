‘American Idol’s Lauren Alaina Engaged To Alex Hopkins After 6 Years Of Dating — See Her Ring

Congrats are in order for Lauren Alaina and Alex Hopkins! The ‘American Idol’ runner-up announced that she and her boyfriend are engaged! See the announcement and her gorgeous ring!

Congrats to the happy couple! Lauren Alaina and her boyfriend Alex Hopkins announced that they’re engaged! The 23-year-old country singer shared the exciting news on Saturday, July 21 along with an image of her sharing a sweet kiss with her new fiancé.

“Being yours forever has a nice “RING” to it,” the American Idol runner-up captioned the image, that also shows off her gorgeous new diamond ring on her engagement finger. “WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK,” she added, along with a ring emoji, heart emoji and the clever tag “#HoppilyEverHopkins.”

Hopkins also made his own announcement on Instagram with the same photo, captioning it, ““Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins.” So sweet! Alaina and Hopkins, both 23, have been dating since 2012.

Alaina revealed earlier this year that the pair had discussed wanting to take the next step, but wasn’t sure if an engagement was on the immediate horizon. “Everyone asked us if that was going to happen. I don’t know!” she told Taste of Country. “We have definitely talked about marriage, obviously. When you have been together for six years, it’s bound to come up at some point.”

Alaina also gushed about Hopkins, calling him her “best friend” and “an actual angel on earth.” How cute is that? “He’s the most attractive man I have ever seen,” she told the website. “Like every time I look at him — I mean, the older we get, the more attractive he gets and I’m starting to be like, ‘Glad we met at 17 because you are way cuter than me.’” Aw! We wish them all the best on this next step of their journey together!