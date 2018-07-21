Kim Kardashian Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her Sexy New Pics

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram is always on-point but she really outdid herself these past few days! That’s why she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week! See all of her amazing pics!

It’s no secret that we love Kim Kardashian, 37. From her KKW Beauty line to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she’s always working on something that her fans can be excited about. Since she’s basically the queen of social media, those projects usually get some love on her Twitter and Instagram, but she really took her self-promo up a notch in the past seven days. That’s why she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Just a few days ago, Kimmie promoted her new line of Kimoji fragrances. In the pic, she could be seen in a brown scoop neck bra top and matching pair of undies. She’s perched on a table, and beside her are three strategically placed bottles of her new perfumes – Peach, Cherry and Vibes. Later in the week, she gave Peach another boost by placing the fruit-shaped bottle on her hip as she was lying down in a bikini. How cheeky!

But perfume isn’t the only project added to Kim’s resume this week. She also posed with daughter North West and mom Kris Jenner for a new Fendi campaign. The social media maven shared one of the pics from the shoot a few days ago, captioned “Fendi Fam.” In the image, she’s lying on the grass with her arm around her 5-year-old daughter. Unfortunately, our favorite momager was absent from this snap.

But Kris did make an appearance in a picture from the KKW pop-up shop. The mother-daughter duo posed together by the brand’s name on a wall. “Can you come home from your vacay already mom? I miss you @krisjenner,” Kim captioned the photo taken a few days earlier. Aww! Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also showed up on Kim’s feed this week for a sweet sister selfie. Love it!

Clearly a lot went down on Kim’s Instagram this week that you definitely need to keep up with. So get clicking through our gallery above to see all of her amazing Insta shots from the past seven days!