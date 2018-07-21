Khloe Kardashian Admits: I Think About Getting A Nose Job ‘Everyday’ — So Will She?

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on July 20 to reveal to a fan that she’s been contouring her nose because she’s wanted a nose job for a while. Find out if she’s planning on getting one soon here!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, wasn’t afraid to admit that she’s not happy with her natural nose when she took to Instagram to answer a fan question about whether or not she got a nose job. “@madi_martell did she get her nose done or just really fleeky contouring,” a fan asked after Khloe posted some flattering pics of herself posing in a tight black outfit to Instagram. “One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it everyday. But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour,” Khloe answered.

It turns out Khloe’s insecurity about her nose may have started when her mom Kris Jenner, 62, suggested she had one as a child. “Khloe has struggled with insecurity over her nose ever since she was a young child and her mom told her she should have a nose job, but she’s always held off undergoing any kind of surgical procedures,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUISVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Over the years Khloe has become really good at mastering contouring, and she uses the techniques to change how the profile of her nose appears. The main issue Khloe has is with the width of her nose, she would love for it to be a lot thinner, and to have a cute little upturn at the end, the typical Hollywood ‘button nose’ that so many celebs are so fond of.”

When it comes to who she’d like to model her nose after, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has someone very posh-like in mind. “Khloe’s idea of the perfect nose is Victoria Beckham’s, that super cute little elf type nose,” the source continued. “But, at the same time, the rational Khloe knows that in all likelihood it would probably just look strange on her face, and would throw all her features out of sync, and actually, she’s pretty much come to terms with how she looks now. The insecurity part is just a leftover from her childhood that crops up every now and then, and the adult Khloe deals with it pretty well most days.”

Khloe admitting that she’s been insecure about her nose is a brave thing to do considering she’s in the public eye but it’s also a reminder she’s just like the rest of us! We’re sure it gives her fans one more reason to be inspired by her!