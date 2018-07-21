Justin Bieber got annoyed during an outing in Beverly Hills on July 20 when a paparazzi photographer kept asking him personal questions about Hailey Baldwin, including whether or not she’s pregnant.

Justin Bieber, 24, stepped out to get some coffee in Beverly Hills, CA on July 20 but he wasn’t happy when a paparazzi photographer followed him around and asked whether or not rumors about his fiancee Hailey Baldwin, 21, being pregnant were true. The insistent paparazzo first congratulated the Biebs on his upcoming wedding and asked if there were any plans regarding a date or location but Justin just kept answering with a cold-toned “no” for each question. It wasn’t until the photographer brought up Hailey possibly being pregnant that the singer had enough and approached him.

“What’s your deal, bro?,” Justin asked. “You just seem too like, you just seem too normal to be doing this job.” “Really?,” the photographer asked. “I think so,” the singer answered. “I just don’t understand why you gotta try to get a rise, you know what I’m saying?” When the paparazzo continued trying to explain, why he asked the questions Justin wasn’t having it. “No, you know what you’re doing,” the newly engaged star said. “Brother man, come on.” At this point Justin accepted his apology and told him it was “all good” before asking him to put the camera down for a second which is where the video cuts off.

Although Justin didn’t exactly answer whether or not the rumors about Hailey are true, he definitely seemed less happy than he has with photographers in the past. Perhaps it was because he didn’t have his blonde beauty by his side for the outing like he has in the last several outings over the past month. Or maybe he really does think it’s inappropriate to ask such a personal question despite being in the public eye for so long. Either way, we continue to wish Justin and Hailey happiness and can’t wait to see how they choose to express their exciting future to the public in the coming months.

Justin Bieber Speaks On His Wedding & Rumored Pregnancy With Hailey Baldwin In Beverly Hills https://t.co/vHvUKuf4eb via @YouTube — TheHollywoodFix (@HollywoodFix) July 21, 2018

Justin’s known for having conversations with photographers who tend to hound him about spilling the beans on personal details about his life. It’s good to know he’s willing to talk it out without getting too upset first!