Johnny Depp & Ex Amber Heard Have Near Run-In At SDCC After Abuse Claims & Fans Are Furious

Well this just ruined our day… Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were both in attendance at the same event at San Diego Comic-Con and fans are pissed about it considering the previous abuse allegations leveled at Depp.

Hey Warner Bros., did you think this through? The film giant hosted a San Diego Comic-Con panel for its upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Johnny Depp showed up to surprise the crowd while dressed as the titular wizard. Sure, that seems fine in theory, until you realize that his ex Amber Heard was waiting backstage for Warner Bros.’ next presentation for Aquaman.

Fans were quick to make this connection, and they weren’t pleased. “WB brought Johnny Depp out for the Fantastic Beasts panel (as a surprise!!!) immediately proceeding their Aquaman panel, featuring Amber Heard. That makes me nauseous,” Entertainment Weekly correspondent Dana Schwartz tweeted. “Everyone send your love and good vibes to Amber Heard. She does NOT deserve to be in the same building as her abuser right now. What was WB thinking?” asked Twitter user @NormanGoldenII. Good question!

Other fans were just interested in finding out how Warner Bros. avoided a run-in at all. “I’d love to hear the hoops Warner Bros. had to jump through to make sure Amber Heard and Johnny Depp didn’t run into each other during the studio presentation,” Twitter user @Beccamford wrote.

I’d love to hear the hoops Warner Bros. had to jump through to make sure Amber Heard and Johnny Depp didn’t run into each other during the studio presentation. #sdcc — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) July 21, 2018

Everyone send your love and good vibes to Amber Heard. She does NOT deserve to be in the same building as her abuser right now. What was WB thinking? — Norman D. Golden ll (@NormanGoldenll) July 21, 2018

In case you aren’t aware of the pair’s history, here’s a refresher. In 2016, Heard publicly accused her then-husband of physical and emotional abuse, including allegations that he dragged her by her hair, punched her in the face, and allegedly once beat her so hard that she woke up with her pillow soaked in blood. Depp has vehemently denied all of the actress’ claims, and most recently spoke out against them in a June 2018 interview with Rolling Stone.

However, it’s also worth noting that Warner Bros. has had to defend Depp in the past against fan backlash. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Harry Potter fans called for the actor to be recast in Fantastic Beasts due to the abuse allegations. Warner Bros. defended their choice to keep him in the film, as did the book’s author J.K. Rowling and the film’s director David Yates.

Depp and Heard eventually divorced in 2016, with her winning a $7 million settlement. She donated all of the money to a domestic abuse charity.