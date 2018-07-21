Radio Disney: How Well Do The Backstreet Boys Know Each Other After 25 Years? — Cute Video

Do the Backstreet Boys really know each other? HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of the boy band members testing their skills to see how much they’ve picked up over the years.

The Backstreet Boys are like brothers, and they know each other very, very well — for the most part. In this EXCLUSIVE video, the Backstreet Boys play a game hosted by Morgan of Radio Disney when they visited the Radio Disney studios in Burbank, California. The first question asked is where Nick Carter would go on vacation right now. Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson both say “Key West,” while Howie Dorough and A.J. McLean say something else. The answer is… Key West!

But one question really trips the boys up — who does A.J. want to collaborate with? Brian says Gwen Stefani, while Kevin says Chris Stapleton. Howie predicts Aerosmith, and he’s right! However, the other boys think he may have cheated! The last question asked is about Brian’s favorite radio station. The boys smoothly say Radio Disney! Can you believe these boys have known each other for 25 years?! It’s kind of crazy to think about, right? They haven’t aged a day!

The camaraderie between the men of the Backstreet Boys is truly remarkable. They have so much love for each other. They’re like family! The Backstreet Boys’ latest single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” has been on the Radio Disney Top 30 countdown for four weeks and is currently at #6. The song was released in May 2018 and was their first new song in 5 years. The band is getting ready to embark on another leg of their Las Vegas residency! Even after two decades and then some, the Backstreet Boys never get old. Bring it on, BSB!